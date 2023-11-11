Azerbaijan Expands Administrative Territory Of Sumgayit City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving
amendments to the law“On defining the boundaries of the Binagadi
district of Baku, Sumgayit city and the Absheron district”,
Trend reports.
According to the law, a land plot with an area of 1,213
hectares from the territory of Binagadi settlement, land plots with
an area of 375 hectares and 2,223.67 hectares from the
administrative territory of the Absheron district were transferred
to the administrative territory of Sumgayit city.
