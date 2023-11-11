               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Expands Administrative Territory Of Sumgayit City


11/11/2023 7:15:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving amendments to the law“On defining the boundaries of the Binagadi district of Baku, Sumgayit city and the Absheron district”, Trend reports.

According to the law, a land plot with an area of ​​1,213 hectares from the territory of Binagadi settlement, land plots with an area of ​​375 hectares and 2,223.67 hectares from the administrative territory of the Absheron district were transferred to the administrative territory of Sumgayit city.

MENAFN11112023000187011040ID1107410759

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search