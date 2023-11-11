Azerbaijan Expands Administrative Territory Of Sumgayit City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving amendments to the law“On defining the boundaries of the Binagadi district of Baku, Sumgayit city and the Absheron district”, Trend reports.

According to the law, a land plot with an area of ​​1,213 hectares from the territory of Binagadi settlement, land plots with an area of ​​375 hectares and 2,223.67 hectares from the administrative territory of the Absheron district were transferred to the administrative territory of Sumgayit city.