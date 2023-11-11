Victory Day Celebrated In Different Cities Of Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Events dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day of the Azerbaijani
community living in different cities of the Russian Federation were
held, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee
on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.
The Committee said that Azerbaijanis living in the city of
Makhachgala have come together under the organization of the
National Cultural Autonomy of the Azerbaijanis of Makhachkala
operating in the Republic of Dagestan. Rakif Azizov, chairman of
the National Cultural Autonomy of Makhachkala Azerbaijanis, and
others made speeches at the event and congratulated Azerbaijanis on
the occasion of the Victory Day and the full restoration of
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Speaking at the event held in Nalchik, Chairman of the "Azeri"
National Cultural Center Ali Dadashov told about the brilliant
victory of Azerbaijanis over the enemy. He noted that this Victory
was achieved as a result of the strong will of the Azerbaijani
people, the struggle of the Azerbaijani soldiers, and the visionary
and decisive policy of President Ilham Aliyev.
Congratulating Azerbaijanis at the event organized by the "Odlar
Yurdu" public organization operating in the Karachay-Circassian
Republic on the occasion of the fair resolution of the 35-year-long
conflict and the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity and sovereignty over Garabagh.
At the event held in Kislovodsk, the chairman of "Araz"
Azerbaijan National-Cultural Autonomy Asif Musayev made a speech
and congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of the end of the
war in Garabagh and Victory Day.
At the event held in the city of Khabarovsk, Chairman of the
Public Organization "Union of Azerbaijanis of the Khabarovsk
Region" Mammad Iskandarov and others congratulated Azerbaijanis on
the occasion of the great Victory and expressed their gratitude to
the President of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani Army. It was noted that
the state and people of Azerbaijan proved to the whole world that
Azerbaijan is uncompromising in the issue of territorial integrity
and that it defends state interests.
"Azerbaijani society has united and strengthened around Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan restored justice, its
sovereignty, and our people set foot on their native lands. This is
a historic day, a celebration of justice and the rule of law! Each
of us will always remember this day," It was emphasized.
Azerbaijanis and representatives of various communities took
part in the event organized in the city of Murmansk. Speaking at
the event, the Chairman of Murmansk Region "Azerbaijan Culture
Center" Public Organization Afil Huseynov and Deputy Chairman Mehdi
Fayyazli addressed their congratulations and good wishes to
Azerbaijanis on the occasion of a great historical event: "The
history of Azerbaijan was rewritten on November 8, 2020 and we won
the Victory! We congratulate our people on this great day."
Speaking at the event organized in Vladivostok, Ramiz Zeynalov,
chairman of the Primorsky Krai "Dostlug" Azerbaijani diaspora, said
that the hope of Azerbaijanis, who showed unity and solidarity
during the war, became a reality on the eve of the third
anniversary of the Victory Day.
It should be noted that in all the events, the dear memory of
the martyrs, who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,
was commemorated with a minute's silence.
MENAFN11112023000195011045ID1107410645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.