MFUA Holds 27Th Award Ceremony, Symposium

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Majlis-e-Frogh-e-Urdu Adab [MFUA], a leading literary group of Pakistani and Indian expatriate communities, hosted its 27th poetic session (mushaira) and 27th Aalmi Frogh-e-Urdu Adab Award ceremony recently.

The award was conferred upon two eminent writers - Mirza Ather Baig from Pakistan and Zakia Mashhadi from India, a statement said. Each carrying a cash prize of Rs150,000 and trophy, the awards were presented by prominent Qatari businessman Maqbool Habib Jafer Khalfan, Majlis chairman Mohamed Atiq and other members of the board of patrons in the presence of hundreds of Urdu lovers.

The Pakistan award jury was headed by Prof Dr Khurshid Rizvi and the Indian jury by Prof Dr Shafey Kidwai. The mushaira was presided by renowned poet and intellectual Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim and compered by Majlis secretary-general Obaid Tahir. The participants were Qatar-based poets Sanwal Abbasi, Raza Hussain Raza, Syed Zawwar Hussain Raza and Aziz Nabeel, guest poets from India - Salim Saleem, Azm Shakri, Shariq Kaifi and Shabina Adeeb and guest poets from Pakistan - Afzal Khan, Dr Inam ul Haq Javed and Mir-e-Mushaira.

