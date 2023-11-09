Israeli Snipers Taking Up Positions In Jenin Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
Sources in the Jenin refugee camp said that Israeli forces are taking up sniper positions.
The army is moving from home to home in some areas, breaking walls and looking for armed fighters.
Palestinian Health Ministry says seven Palestinians are now killed in this ongoing raid.
