Trump skips GOP debates, employs counter-programming strategy

(MENAFN) As five prospective Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential election took the debate stage in Miami to present their cases to voters on Wednesday night, a familiar absence loomed – that of the primary front-runner and former President, Donald Trump, who opted to forego the debates for the third time this year. Trump's decision to stay away from the debates, despite some criticism and protest, stems from his confident standing in the polls among GOP voters, providing him with little motivation to subject himself to potential attacks from other candidates.



In an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier earlier in the summer, Trump expressed his willingness to engage in debates, acknowledging their role in his political journey. He stated, "I like to debate. I probably am here because of debates. I don't mind it at all." However, Trump's commanding 40-point lead in polling figures, both nationally and in key early primary states, according to data from 538, has led him to question the necessity of exposing himself to criticism from his competitors.



Instead of participating in the debates, Donald Trump has chosen to counter-program by hosting various events. On the very same Wednesday when his rivals gathered for the debate, Trump planned a campaign rally in Hialeah, Florida, located just 10 miles northwest of the debate venue. Notably, Hialeah is an area where Hispanics and Latinos make up a significant 95 percent of the population. Trump's rally in this location aimed to bolster his support among a demographic group that has shown a recent trend towards the Republican party.



The Hialeah rally boasted the presence of celebrity supporters and several of Trump's close allies, including former White House press secretary and current Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, who recently endorsed her former boss. Following the rally's speeches, the Trump campaign organized a debate-style "spin room" with its own surrogates at the rally site, a strategic move to divert the spotlight away from his competitors during the debate. Trump's absence from the debates, combined with his counter-programming efforts, exemplifies his approach to maintaining his top position in the Republican field as the 2024 presidential race unfolds.

