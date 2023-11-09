Lower House Speaker, British Ambassador Reiterate Ending War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind on Wednesday stressed the vital role of the international community in recognising the profound insights of His Majesty King Abdullah regarding the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and its broader effects on regional stability and security.

Safadi and Brind reiterated the need for the international community to advocate for halting the aggression, ceasing the targeting of civilians and sending humanitarian assistance to the besieged strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi pointed to the content of the addresses and stances taken by His Majesty, Her Majesty Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, which, the lawmaker said, require serious consideration from the international community due to the severity of the massacres and genocide being committed against civilians in Gaza.

Safadi said that continued international negligence of the crimes of Israel highlights the need for a fundamental reassessment of the principles of humanity and international law, which, as the King has pointed out at the Cairo Peace Summit, have been applied selectively.



Safadi added that the Jordanian people, authorities and agencies are united in their support of the Palestinian people's resistance to the Israeli war machine, destruction and terrorism.

Brind stressed the importance of His Majesty's international engagements, as recently demonstrated in his conversations with NATO officials, underscoring that his positions are well-received and understood in the West.

She highlighted that the King's calls for ending the war, providing aid to civilians and a return to the negotiation table for peace are "signs of wise leadership."

The ambassador reiterated that His Majesty always stresses the indispensability of a two-state solution, a vision which the UK supports and perceives as the pathway to a peaceful solution, crucial for the stability and security of the region.

She also stressed her country's support for all efforts aimed at stopping the escalation of violence and its continued support for UNRWA.