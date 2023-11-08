Qatari Inventor Wins 4 Awards At SIIF 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: Qatari inventor Mohamed Ahmed Al Qasabi won four awards at the Seoul International Invention Fair (SIIF) 2023.

The awards are the gold medal of the Seoul International Invention Fair 2023, the best invention award by the Korea Institute of Patent Information, the Singapore innovation award, and the Gulf Cooperation Council Patent Office shield for his invention, the OPAS intrusion trap system.

The Qatari inventor participated along with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) team, an inventors team of GCC nationals, whose purpose is to support and encourage inventors and help them promote their inventions, in addition to highlighting GCC efforts in this regard.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Qasabi expressed to Qatar News Agency (QNA) his honor to represent Qatar at SIIF 2023, along with the GCC General Secretariat team, which consists of an inventor from each GCC country.

Al Qasabi explained that winning four awards at SIIF is a great accomplishment, especially since more than a thousand inventors from 25 countries participated in the invention fair.

Qatari inventor pointed out that this was his first time to participate in such a fair with so many inventors from around the world.

The selection process of inventors to be on the GCC General Secretariat team participating at SIIF is conducted by a specialized team of arbitrators from the GCC Patent Office to choose the best applicants.