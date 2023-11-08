Real Kashmir Play Churchill Brothers At TRC Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Playing their third straight home game of the 2023-24 season, Real Kashmir FC will take on Churchill Brothers FC at Synthetic Turf TRC today. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM.
Real Kashmir are on a two-game winning streak after beating Rajasthan United FC 2-0 in the opener and then following it with a 1-0 win over Manipur-based side TRAU FC.
The Snow Leopards will face off against the Goan club, Churchill Brothers, who have won the I-League twice in their history.
Churchill Brothers played a goalless draw Namdhari FC in the opener, while their second game, against Aizawl FC, was postponed.
Real Kashmir head into Wednesday's matchup with momentum on their side. The team is playing under new head coach Ishfaq Ahmad and have so far given the home support a lot to cheer for. Read Also Real Kashmir Beat TRAU, Stay Perfect In I-League Real Kashmir Take On TRAU At TRC Today
Coach Ishfaq has ensured homegrown talent gets a place in the starting eleven of Real Kashmir as they compete in the second-tier of Indian professional football.
The match will be broadcast live on Eurosport on TV and live streamed on FanCode.
Real Kashmir Potential XI: Muheet Shabir, Muhammad Hammad (C), Zahid Yousif, Dion Menezes, Carlos Alberto Silva Lomba, Wayne Vaz, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Mohammad Inam, Ahteeb Ahmad Dar, Gnohere Krizo
