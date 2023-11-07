Sustainable Apparel Coalition Moderates Leadership Panel At WWD Apparel And Retail CEO Summit

(MENAFN- 3BL) At WWD's star-studded Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, the SAC's new editorial director Kaley Roshitsh stepped into the role by moderating a discussion on balancing ethics with metrics in sustainability leadership. The "What Makes a Responsible (And Profitable) Brand," panel included Amy Williams, CEO of Citizens of Humanity Group, and Stefano Canali, CEO of Canali. Each discussed their company's approach to furthering sustainability while remaining committed to on-the-ground suppliers.

Williams detailed Citizens of Humanity Group's commitment to regenerative agriculture -- explaining how cotton transcends commodity to become a proving ground for the value of collaboration in advancing the fashion industry's sustainability goals. The California-based company recently became involved in the "Kiss the Ground" documentary and partnered with the Erewhon grocery chain.

Canali shared his eponymous company's metrics-first approach to business growth, which has been central to its nearly 90-year history. The Italian menswear brand is invested in a longstanding history of craftsmanship, and Canali considers durability as a testament to its values. The brand also embraces a progressive approach to measuring sustainability, which is demonstrated by Canali Care, which acts as an avenue for data-driven advancements. Over the past two years, Canali invested in life cycle assessments, beginning with a focus on product environmental footprint, and found that raw materials represent two-thirds of the company's carbon footprint; it is working to decarbonize its supply chain and has committed to near-term targets with the Science Based Targets initiatives.

Roshitsh also attended the day-one closing ceremony, where presenter Jennifer Lawrence was among the A-list attendees and awards were given to Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Macy's Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette, and the Chloé brand.