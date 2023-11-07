Dubai Launches Ambitious Initiative to Transform into a Global Gaming Hub

(MENAFN) Dubai is setting its sights on becoming a global gaming industry powerhouse, with the launch of the ambitious Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033. Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, the initiative aims to propel the city into the top 10 gaming cities worldwide. Over the next decade, the program seeks to create an impressive 30,000 new jobs within the gaming sector, in addition to elevating the sector's contribution to Dubai's gross domestic product to nearly USD1 billion by 2033.



This groundbreaking initiative will provide extensive support to a wide range of professionals, from developers, designers, and programmers to entrepreneurs and startups in creative industries. Its core mission is to establish a nurturing environment for developers and attract leading global technology companies specializing in digital content and experiences, as outlined by Sheikh Hamdan.



Highlighting the immense potential of the gaming sector, Sheikh Hamdan emphasized that Dubai is strategically positioned to tap into opportunities within an industry valued at approximately USD200 billion globally. He also underscored Dubai's readiness to contribute to the advancement of emerging trends such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), promising to elevate these technologies to deliver even more immersive and realistic experiences.



Recognizing the substantial potential within the gaming market, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are leading the way in the Middle East. Both governments acknowledge the significant growth potential in the sector, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group.



Projections indicate that gaming revenue in the MENA region is set to reach USD 6 billion by 2027, nearly double the figure reported in 2021, according to the DMCC's Future of Trade 2023 report. Dubai's ambitious initiative aims to position the city as a frontrunner in this dynamic and rapidly expanding global industry.



