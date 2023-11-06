Ukrainian Armed Forces Confirm They Struck Russian Missile Carrier In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Department for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) has confirmed that Russia's Askold missile carrier was damaged in a Ukrainian strike on a shipyard in temporarily occupied Crimea.

StratCom announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Confirmed. Russia's Askold missile carrier, the newest Karakurt-class ship with stealth technology, was damaged in a Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on the naval and port infrastructure of the Zalyv shipyard in temporarily occupied Crimea," the post reads.

According to the report, the ship was seriously damaged and may not be repaired.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine repeat that Crimea is Ukraine. And the Russians will not hide anywhere," StratCom said.

On November 4, Telegram channels reported that a Karakurt-class small missile ship had been hit at a shipyard in Kerch. StratCom confirmed a Ukrainian strike on the shipyard.

Later, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk confirmed that an enemy Kalibr cruise missile carrier had been destroyed in temporarily occupied Kerch.

Photo: StratCom