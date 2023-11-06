Algerian Parliament Unanimously Supports President's Stance Against Israeli Military Operations

(MENAFN) In a unanimous decision, the Algerian parliament has granted President Abdelmadjid Tebboune the authorization to take a resolute stance against Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip. This significant move positions Algeria as the second Arab nation to officially declare its solidarity with Palestine in the ongoing conflict.



According to reports from Arab news agency Al Bawaba, every lawmaker cast their vote in favor of empowering President Tebboune to extend support to Gaza. This resounding show of solidarity underscores Algeria's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.



Yemen's Houthi government had previously expressed its support for the Palestinians, announcing its deployment of drones and missiles against Israel earlier in the week. These collective gestures of support from various Arab nations signal a unified front in standing with Palestine during this critical juncture.



The decision comes as Israeli forces engage in ground operations against Hamas, the militant group held responsible for the October 7 attack that claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis. Meanwhile, local Palestinian authorities have reported a death toll of approximately 9,000 in Gaza as of Thursday, heightening concerns of a broader regional conflict.



The Israel-Hamas conflict has prompted a surge of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across North African countries, including Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, and Morocco. These widespread protests reflect the growing international call for a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Last month, Algeria's Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, called upon the global community to stand in solidarity with Palestine and take immediate action to halt Israel's "aggression" and reinvigorate the peace process. This impassioned plea underscores Algeria's enduring commitment to advocating for the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.



In a historic move, the National People's Assembly (APN) of Algeria convened a special session on Thursday in a powerful display of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. This act establishes Algeria as the first nation to take such a stand, as confirmed by a statement from the Palestinian embassy in Algiers.



The APN's resolute position mirrors the steadfast and unwavering support of the Algerian people and their leaders throughout the years, in the face of the atrocities perpetrated by the Zionist occupation, which has enjoyed protection from American-Western quarters. This unanimous decision reinforces Algeria's role as a stalwart advocate for Palestinian rights on the global stage.



