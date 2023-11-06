Taurus Missiles Will Not Be Game Changer In Ukraine War - Pistorius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany is still undecided about the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine and doubts these missiles can radically change the situation at the front.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this at the NATO Talk conference in Berlin on Monday, November 6, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I don't think the missiles will be a game changer," Pistorius said.

He confirmed that he had nothing new to say about the transfer of these weapons and reiterated that Germany should not ignore its own interests when providing aid to Ukraine, without clarifying what he meant. Pistorius also noted that the German government has to check every step in the issue of the supply of weapons systems and decisions are not easy.

Ukraine still hopes to receivemissiles from Germany - Kuleba

"The ATACMS, which the U.S. sent [to Ukraine], has a range of 160 km, and the Taurus has a range of 500 km. This is a completely different system," Pistorius said.

At the same time, he recalled that Germany is currently the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States, and German weapons help save lives and protect infrastructure in Ukraine every day.

Ukraine has been asking for German missiles since the spring of this year. Many politicians, including from parties that are part of the ruling coalition, are in favor of supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles.