Qatar Expresses Deep Concern At Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani participated in a briefing session organised by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on the situation in Palestine, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, at the UN headquarters in New York.

In a speech, Sheikha Alya welcomed the detailed and comprehensive briefing provided by UN officials on the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. She also expressed Qatar's deep concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and its dire consequences for civilians, especially children and women.

In light of the adoption of resolution by the UN General Assembly titled 'Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations in Gaza', which Qatar co-sponsored, and pursuant to it, she noted the urgent need for the entry of humanitarian aid in an adequate, safe and sustainable manner into the Gaza Strip, and stressed Qatar's call for the provision of essential goods and services to the population, including water, food, medical supplies, fuel and electricity, consistent with international humanitarian law which stresses that civilians must not be deprived of goods and services that are indispensable for their survival.

She reiterated that Qatar condemns all forms of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, which is considered a serious violation of international law, an example of such are those carried out by the occupation forces on schools, hospitals, mosques and churches, which led to serious injuries and caused the deaths of innocent children, women and the elderly.

She stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, the de-escalation of hostilities, the exercise of utmost restraint and the protection of civilians to prevent the expansion of violence and the cycle of conflict in the region.

Within the framework of humanitarian efforts, the Permanent Representative of Qatar indicated that the total Qatari aid reached 124 tonnes and represented a lifeline for the Palestinian people who face difficult humanitarian conditions. She also confirmed that Qatar continues to support basic funding for UNRWA, as the state pledged to provide an amount of $18m to fund the agency for the period (2023-2024).

On October 12, Qatar Red Crescent Society, she said, allocated an amount of $1m from its Disaster Response Fund for an initial emergency intervention plan, aimed at providing critically needed medicines, medical supplies, and ambulance vehicles, to ensure the operability of emergency, surgery, and ICU departments at Gaza hospitals. She added that Qatar Charity is distributing urgent relief aid, including food, shelter, non-food items, water, and providing comprehensive relief and health services.

The Permanent Representative affirmed that Qatar is committed to alleviating the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people and meeting their urgent humanitarian needs.

Sheikha Alya Ahmed also participated in the media stand at the UN headquarters, organised by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation group members, regarding the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip.

The group stressed the need for a ceasefire to prevent the conflict from spilling over into the region, and the need for the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid to the Strip.