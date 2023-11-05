Saudi Cabinet Approves Gregorian Calender For Official Use

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Saudi Arabia has approved using the Gregorian calendar for all official dealings, except those related to Islamic Shariah provisions, which will continue to rely on the Hijri calendar.

The decision was made by the Saudi Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, signalling a significant shift in the country's approach to calendars, Reported by Arab News.

Traditionally, Saudi Arabia prioritized the Hijri calendar, with the Gregorian calendar playing a secondary role. However, some official and legal activities had already aligned with the Gregorian calendar before this decision.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a law professor in Riyadh, praised the move as beneficial for business, as it brings Saudi Arabia in line with international calendar practices.

Adopting the Gregorian calendar simplifies matters for foreigners visiting and doing business in Saudi Arabia, eliminating the confusion caused by dual calendar systems.

This decision is seen as wise by financial experts like Talat Zaki Hafiz, as it aligns with the global business community and reflects the Kingdom's commitment to economic growth.

Saudi Arabia's strong economic performance, with a GDP growth of 8.7 per cent, demonstrates the potential benefits of adopting the Gregorian calendar for business activities.

The Hijri calendar's shorter year, 354 or 355 days compared to the Gregorian's 365, makes the shift a practical choice for harmonizing with international standards.

