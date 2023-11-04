Deputy Chief Of Zelensky's Office Meets With NATO Representation Head

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva met with the Head of NATO Representation to Ukraine, Karen McTear, to discuss strengthening of the couuntry's cooperation with the alliance.

That's according to the Office's press service , Ukrinform reports.

“Ihor Zhovkva discussed with Karen McTear the progress in implementing the decisions of this year's NATO Summit in Vilnius, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance and realizing our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” the report reads.

In this context, the parties noted the positive outcome of the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Ukraine on September 28, as well as the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in defense ministers' session in Brussels on October 11.

The interlocutors also discussed the progress achieved in the joint work on preparing an adapted Annual National Programme and further steps to start implementing this key document within the framework of the process of achieving full interoperability and preparing for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance.

Furthermore, Ihor Zhovkva and Karen McTear discussed the implementation of NATO's decision regarding the development of the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, which includes non-lethal military assistance, and a new multi-year Assistance Program to rebuild Ukraine's security and defense sector.

As reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the war in the Middle East should not weaken support for Ukraine, and emphasized the need to provide more weapons to Ukraine country to fight off Russian aggression.

Photo: President's Office