Israeli Strike Hit Building Housing Media Offices In Gaza: Sources

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 4 (NNN-WAFA) – An Israeli raid targeted a tower, housing several media offices in Gaza City yesterday, according to Palestinian security sources.

The Israeli bombing targeted the Hajji Tower, west of Gaza City, which housed offices of local, Arab and international media, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous.

In the morning, dozens of Palestinian journalists mourned Palestine TV correspondent, Muhammad Abu Hatab and his family members, who were killed in their home by an Israeli raid last night, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis.

At the funeral, Tahseen Al-Astal, the deputy head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, stressed the importance of providing international protection for journalists, to enable them to cover the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

According to the government media office in Gaza, 35 journalists have been killed, and several press institutions' offices have been targeted and destroyed, since the conflict broke out on Oct 7.– NNN-WAFA