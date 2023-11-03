Ukraine Already Has More Weapon Types Than NATO Does General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian service members have no problems with mastering Western artillery systems, and the defense forces have more weapon types than NATO does.

"We already have more weapon types than NATO does. This does pose certain logistical challenges but there is no weapon system that we cannot use or maintain, improve. Ukraine has unique people. There are no problems with learning, mastering [Western] artillery systems," Brigadier General Serhii Baranov, Head of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told KYIV NOT KIEV online project in an interview , Ukrinform reports.

The Brigadier General noted that both experienced artillerists and recently mobilized fighters were allowed to participate in training on foreign artillery systems. In his opinion, the term of service is not essential for mastering a certain type of weapon. "Certainly, those with prior experience may find it easier to learn a new model because the fundamental physical principles governing projectile flight remain the same. Therefore, individuals with experience will likely adapt more easily. However, in terms of the learning period, I don't see any significant issues. New recruits, mobilized soldiers can learn this without problems. The key factor is their willingness. Everything else comes through during training and practice," he explained.

At the same time, Baranov expressed the opinion that the pace and volume of the supply of Western weapons also depends on the success of artillerists on the battlefield. "Who will supply us with weapons if we cannot master them? So, everything depends on this," the Brigadier General emphasized.