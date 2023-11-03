Explosion Occurs In Volnovakha, Locals Say It Hit At Occupants

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in Volnovakha, temporarily occupied by the Russian army, and locals say that the invaders were hit.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Volnovakha. 'Cotton'. Arrival in the city center. Air defense of the occupants does not stop. Good news on Friday...", - Andriushchenko wrote.

In his next post on Telegram, he clarified the location of the hit.

"Volnovakha. The place of arrival is here. The so-called House of Culture of Railwaymen. As you understand, there was no culture there. The occupants and collaborators seem to have burned quite well. We are waiting for details," the mayor's advisor said.

As reported, explosions have been repeatedly heard in Mariupol and the surrounding villages, which the invaders are turning into a military and logistics hub.