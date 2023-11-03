Conference Held At Training And Educational Center Of Azerbaijan Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The republican scientific-practical conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the 3rd anniversary of the Victory in the Second War was held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

In attendance of the conference held on the topic“National security and modern military art” were officers and professor-teaching staff of the National Defense University and its subordinate educational institutions, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, Institute of Information Technology of ANAS, Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of ANAS, State Security Service Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, Institute of Physics and Institute of Radiation Problems of the Ministry of Science and Education, National Aerospace Agency of Azerbaijan, Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Azerbaijan Medical University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan State Oil And Industry University, Baku Higher Oil School, Academy of Ministry of Emergency Situations, Academy of State Border Service, Higher Military School of the Internal Troops, State Agency for Special Communication and Information Security and Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin Tusi of Azerbaijan was performed.

Announcing the conference open, the rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev highlighted the aspects of studying the political legacy of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the brilliant victory gained in the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as wished success to the work of scientific-practical conference.

The participants and guests were shown videos dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev and the 3rd anniversary of the great victory in the Second Garabag War.

The conference speakers shared their thoughts on the outstanding political figure Heydar Aliyev and army development, modern Azerbaijan's development strategy laid down by the National Leader, the dynamics of development in education, science, economy and the military fields.

In accordance with the plan, panel discussions moderated by Doctor of Economic Sciences, Professor Rasim Hasanov and Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, Professor, Colonel Babir Guliyev were held on the topics "Security architecture in the South Caucasus" and "Features of the military art's development at the modern stage".

It was emphasized that the main objective of the conference is to study the scientific-practical foundations of various directions of the development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan laid down by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the dynamics of development, including new approaches and prospects for army development according to the requirements set for the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Following the plenary session, the republican scientific-practical conference continued its work in four sections. Discussions were held and scientific reports on such topics as "Geopolitics and national security", "Military administration and military art", "Military Technical Sciences" and "Military Humanities" were heard.