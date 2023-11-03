Conference Held At Training And Educational Center Of Azerbaijan Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The republican scientific-practical conference dedicated to the
100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of
Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the 3rd anniversary of the
Victory in the Second War was held at the Training and Educational
Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.
In attendance of the conference held on the topic“National
security and modern military art” were officers and
professor-teaching staff of the National Defense University and its
subordinate educational institutions, representatives of the
Ministry of Defense, Institute of Information Technology of ANAS,
Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of ANAS, State Security
Service Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, Institute of Physics and
Institute of Radiation Problems of the Ministry of Science and
Education, National Aerospace Agency of Azerbaijan, Academy of
Public Administration under the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Azerbaijan
Medical University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan
State Oil And Industry University, Baku Higher Oil School, Academy
of Ministry of Emergency Situations, Academy of State Border
Service, Higher Military School of the Internal Troops, State
Agency for Special Communication and Information Security and
Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin
Tusi of Azerbaijan was performed.
Announcing the conference open, the rector of the National
Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev
highlighted the aspects of studying the political legacy of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the brilliant victory gained in
the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as wished success to the work of
scientific-practical conference.
The participants and guests were shown videos dedicated to the
100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev and the 3rd
anniversary of the great victory in the Second Garabag War.
The conference speakers shared their thoughts on the outstanding
political figure Heydar Aliyev and army development, modern
Azerbaijan's development strategy laid down by the National Leader,
the dynamics of development in education, science, economy and the
military fields.
In accordance with the plan, panel discussions moderated by
Doctor of Economic Sciences, Professor Rasim Hasanov and Doctor of
National Security and Military Sciences, Professor, Colonel Babir
Guliyev were held on the topics "Security architecture in the South
Caucasus" and "Features of the military art's development at the
modern stage".
It was emphasized that the main objective of the conference is to
study the scientific-practical foundations of various directions of
the development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan laid down by
National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the dynamics of development,
including new approaches and prospects for army development
according to the requirements set for the Azerbaijan Army by the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.
Following the plenary session, the republican scientific-practical
conference continued its work in four sections. Discussions were
held and scientific reports on such topics as "Geopolitics and
national security", "Military administration and military art",
"Military Technical Sciences" and "Military Humanities" were
heard.
