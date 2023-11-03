Ukrainian Forces Destroy 850 More Invaders, 24 Tanks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 303,270 Russian invaders in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 3, 2023, including 850 over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The enemy also lost 5,265 tanks (+24), 9,901 armored fighting vehicles (+24), 7,328 artillery systems (+36), 854 multiple launch rocket systems (+4), 566 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 322 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,495 unmanned aerial vehicles (+7), 9,691 vehicles and fuel trucks (+33), 1,551 cruise missiles (+2), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, and 1,034 pieces of special equipment (+2).