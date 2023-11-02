VEUVE CLICQUOT PRESENTS A MARITIME MARVEL AT DOWNTOWN DESIGN IN DUBAI THIS NOVEMBER

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Veuve Clicquot, the iconic Champagne House, announces the return of its immersive Solaire Lounge at Downtown Design in Dubai, set to open from 8th to 11th November. This year, the lounge unveils a captivating theme inspired by an extraordinary maritime discovery: 47 Veuve Clicquot bottles, recovered from a 19th-century shipwreck in the Baltic Sea. Preserved for nearly two centuries due to the ocean's low temperatures and absence of light, these well-preserved bottles have ignited the Maison's imagination and set the tone for this year's lounge concept.

In line with Downtown Design's 2023 focus on harmonising indoor spaces with elements from the great outdoors and appreciating the necessity of our natural surroundings, the Solaire Lounge brings forth a theme rooted in the depths of the sea. The maritime essence is subtly woven throughout the lounge, elegantly balancing earthy natural tones with a marine theme that captures the imagination.

The lounge, located inside the Downtown Design fair on the d3 Waterfront Terrace, in Dubai Design District (d3), offers a stunning view of both Dubai Creek and the iconic Burj Khalifa. Drawing inspiration from the relaxed elegance of coastal cities, the outdoor sun terrace boasts the popular summer game 'pétanque', inviting visitors to experience the charm of seaside leisure. The Solaire Lounge has been designed in collaboration with C'est Ici Design, a Dubai based interdisciplinary design studio known for its unique philosophy of creating personalized spaces by embracing imperfect beauty and combining unexpected elements. It showcases a seamless fusion of geometric profiles and bold proportions inspired by cliffside villages of the Baltic. Softened with curves, warm lighting, and natural materials, the indoor and outdoor spaces provide an inviting ambiance for all.

One Life Kitchen & Café, Dubai's sophisticated bistro also located in d3, has meticulously curated an elegant pairing menu for guests to relish while enjoying a glass Veuve Clicquot. Indulge in culinary delights such as compressed watermelon and quinoa, burrata, smoked chicken tacos, and beef carpaccio. Additionally, a pop-up oyster bar on the terrace serves fresh oysters from Dibba Bay, providing a taste of the local maritime bounty.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the theme, Jean-Marc Gallot at Veuve Clicquot, said:“The discovery of these remarkably preserved 19th-century Veuve Clicquot bottles from the Baltic Sea is a testament to the enduring legacy of our Champagne. This extraordinary find has not only fascinated us but also provided the muse for this year's Solaire Lounge. By blending history, innovation, and the natural world, we aim to transport our guests into the depths of the ocean and the heart of nature. We invite everyone to join us on this unique journey and experience its magic.”

About Veuve Clicquot:

Founded in Reims in 1772, Veuve Clicquot remains faithful to its motto:“Only one quality, the finest.” In 1805, Madame Clicquot took the reins of the House and became one of the first businesswomen of modern times. Profoundly optimistic, she soon acquired the epithet“la grande dame de la Champagne.” Her free spirit, her boldness, and her culture of innovation have continued to inspire the House, and, through its global footprint, to radiate throughout the world. Through challenging times, she looked to the future with confidence, and, against the odds for a woman of her era, she revolutionized the champagne industry. Madame Clicquot created the first riddling table-a technique that is still used today-, the first vintage champagne, and the first blended rosé champagne. The House's emblematic cuvée, Yellow Label Brut, is synonymous with more than two centuries of know-how at the heart of an exceptional heritage. The yellow color, present on the labels since 1877, evokes the rising sun. An ode to joy and to optimism, it expresses one of the House's convictions: that each new day offers the promise of new possibilities tobuild a brighter future.

About Downtown Design:

The anchor event of Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design is the Middle East's leading fair dedicated to contemporary, high-quality design, and takes place at the Dubai Design District (d3) from 8th to 11th November. Marking a milestone with its 10th edition this year, Downtown Design hosts both internationally renowned design brands and manufacturers alongside individual designers, collectives and studios from around the globe, with a spotlight on the region, complemented by a line-up of creative concepts and installations, experiences and a vast programme of talks and masterclasses..

About C'est ici Design:

Founded in 2016 by Monica Arango, a Colombian entrepreneur with a passion for design, Dubai based inter-disciplinary studio C'est ici Design has carved a niche for itself with its unique design philosophy that embraces imperfect beauty and the mixing of unexpected, opposing, offbeat elements to create“thoughtful designs that brings people together and transform little moments into lasting memories.” Known for their signature minimalistic style, C'est ici Design takes pride in crafting chic, out of the ordinary spaces whilst incorporating aspects of their client's personality, aesthetics and heritage into the design. Their highly personalized approach marries ideas of cohesion and contrast in every space.

About One Life:

One Life is a café, restaurant, coffee roasters, catering company, workspace café and host to a number of community events. Established in Dubai Design District since 2016, the café is known for its warm, welcoming interiors with a friendly approach. The food is made fresh daily using quality seasonal locally sourced produce. One Life is driven by a passion to make everyday quality food from natural ingredients, from scratch.