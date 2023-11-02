Maharashtrian Trust Announces 16 Merit-Based Scholarships For Lankan Students

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Mumbai, November 2: The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai recently held a crucial meeting with the Executive Director of the Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust (PCET), Maharashtra. The outcome of this collaborative discussion opened doors to educational possibilities for Sri Lankan students, providing them with access to 16 merit-based scholarships spread across eight distinguished schools of PCET.

PCET was established in 1990 and since then has expanded in Maharashtra, India with 11 institutes, affiliated to Pune University, spread across 3 campuses that offer educational courses in the fields of engineering, management and computer applications among others.

During the meeting, the Consul General secured 16 scholarships exclusively designated for Sri Lankan students. The significance of this achievement lies in the fact that these scholarships are distributed evenly, with two scholarships available under each of the eight participating schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scholarships will enable the students to study in the campuses in close proximity to Pune, a city known for its vibrant culture and academic excellence.

In addition to the scholarships, PCET has generously offered a special fee structure to make studying in Maharashtra more affordable for Sri Lankan students. The tuition fees for courses have been substantially reduced from INR 14 lakhs to INR 9 lakhs, making education at PCET even more accessible. PCET is also going the extra mile to ensure that the cost of living, including accommodation and food, is discounted for Sri Lankan students.

PCET's International Relations cell already has partnerships and agreements with reputed Universities from USA, Europe, UK and Asia, a few of them include Texas A&M University, Texas, USA; University of Arkansas, USA; University of Nevada, Las Vegas, USA; University of Leicester, UK;

University of Wolverhampton, UK and Tor Vergata University of Rome, Italy.

Moreover, PCET has an impressive placement record with 2,323 job offers for 1,662 students in the year 2022. Students have secured internships in companies like Microsoft, Google, Morgan Stanley, Amazon and Barclays. PCET's student was able to secure one of the highest salaries of INR 61 Lakhs per annum Cost to Company (CTC).

The approach to affordability ensures PCET's keen interest in promoting educational exchange and cultural diversity with Sri Lankan students.

The visit concluded with the Consul General addressing 300 students of PCET on the topic“Philosophy for the Futuristic Youth”, a motivational speech on overcoming the psychological, philosophical, social and economic dilemmas and challenges faced by the youth through dedication, determination and focused work culture in order to excel in all aspects of life.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Mumbai