Romanian Universities Medical Graduates Conference Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - Deputizing for Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein, Chairman of the Senate's Health, Environment, and Population Committee Yassin Al Husban on Thursday inaugurated the 11th International Congress of Graduates of Romanian Medical Universities, organized by the Association of Romanian Medical Graduates.During his opening speech, Husban emphasized the importance of these conferences in enhancing the relationships between Jordan and Romania, particularly in science and medicine, and promoting the exchange of knowledge among medical professionals.He underlined the significance of Romanian university graduates in enhancing and consolidating relations between Jordan and Romania, highlighting Jordan's exceptional medical status and reputation in all scientific domains, making it a popular destination for seeking advanced medical and nursing services and hospitalization.President of the Association of Romanian Medical Graduates Abdul Karim Abbadi stated that the association has been a shining example of strengthening ties between Jordan and Romania.He added that the association has played a crucial role in maintaining medical relations, facilitating student exchanges, sharing experiences, and organizing conferences.Furthermore, he mentioned that the presence of Romanian university graduates in scientific and administrative positions fosters communication, improves relations, and promotes cultural exchange between the two countries.Romanian Ambassador George Maior recognized the Association of Romanian Medical Graduates as a prominent association that contributes to the advancement of medical and scientific fields. By constantly hosting medical conferences, the association aims to stay updated with the latest developments in these fields, while also strengthening the relationships between the two friendly nations, he added.Maior praised the efforts of Her Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein in overcoming obstacles to achieve effective medical and participatory development between the two countries. He congratulated Her Highness on the success of the conference and appreciated her constant efforts to maintain and strengthen Jordanian-Romanian relations.