Information Provided By Terrorists On Khojaly Genocide Is Being Investigated

Investigations into terrorism and other grave offences committed
by illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of the
Republic of Azerbaijan continue, citing the Azerbaijan State
Security Service, Azernews reports.
As a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out in
September 2023, Babayan Madat Arakeli, who joined the illegal armed
formations and was armed with an AKM rifle and was suspected of
committing terrorist acts with the intention of national enmity and
fighting as part of an organised group, was abandoned and disarmed
near the village of Gozlukörpu in the Kalbajar district.
During the investigation, the accused, Madat Babayan, also
indicated in his statement, among other details, that he
participated in the Khojaly tragedy in February 1992, and on
February 24, 1992, under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel
Arkady Shirinyan of the Armenian armed forces, militants nicknamed
"Blank", he was killed in Chapar of the Kalbajar region.
Armenian armed formations consisting of residents of the
villages of Gozlu and Gozlukörpu and other Armenian armed
formations from the villages of Yaichi, Haivali, and Zaylik of
Kalbajar united in the village of Tazabina in the Khojaly district.
In accordance with a pre-determined plan of extermination of the
Azerbaijani population, on February 25, 1992, at 23:00 hours:
At about 00:00 hours, during an attack from Khankendi in the
direction of Khojaly city, more than 150 invalids, most of whom
were women, children, and old people who wanted to flee to the
Askeran district, were ambushed and killed by firing automatic
weapons.
At the same time, Madat Babayan noted that on 26 February 1992,
when the corpses of Azerbaijanis were being collected, Vamik
Petrosyan, Shirin Shirinyan, and other members of the gang
committed insulting acts over the corpses, and more than 100
civilians of Khojaly were captured.
Madat Babayan stated that on February 26, 1992, together with
Armenian fighters in Khojaly, they had set up an armed post at the
Khojaly-Ballija-Khankendi road junction in the direction of
Khankendi in order to ensure the concealment of looting. He noted
that three days later, the corpses of Azerbaijanis killed in
Khojaly had been brought in three trucks while he was serving at
the post and dumped in an excavation on the left bank of the Gargar
River, some 400 metres from the post, and buried in a mass
grave.
While the on-site testimony was being verified, Madat Babayan
provided detailed information about it, clearly showing the
locations of the criminal acts against the civilian population.
In addition, Madat Babayan also showed the places where he
personally buried the corpses of Azerbaijanis captured and
illegally detained in Gozlukorpu village school, who died as a
result of cruel treatment and torture in Gozlukorpu village.
Complex investigations are currently being conducted into the
above and other related offences.
