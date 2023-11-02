Azerbaijani Districts, Cities To Not Receive State Funds In 2024 Named

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan's 59
districts and cities will not receive funding from centralized
spending to regulate local revenues and expenditures next year,
instead operating on the self-financing premise, Member of the
Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry
and Entrepreneurship, MP Vugar Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He pointed out that, according to the proposed law on the state
budget for 2024, cash from the state budget will be provided to
only seven districts next year. The Lerik district, which received
budget support this year, should exist next year on its own
income.
"It should be noted that 14 districts have been allocated funds
from the state budget for 2022. As you can see, in recent years,
the number of districts receiving money from the state budget has
been decreasing year after year compared to the previous year," the
MP stated.
According to the project, next year the state budget funds will
be allocated to Jabrayil - 1.21 million manat ($711,764), Khojavand
- 1.22 million manat ($717,647), Khojaly - 1 million manat
($588,235), Kalbajar - 1.9 million manat ($1.1 million), Lachin -
1.4 million manat ($823,529), Yardimli - 1.8 million manat ($1
million) and Zangilan - 623,000 manat ($366,470).
"These districts will receive 9.3 million manat ($5.4 million)
from the budget. This figure was 12.3 million manat ($7.2 million)
this year. The amount of funds allocated from the state budget for
all districts will be reduced next year," he emphasized.
Bayramov also noted that out of 7 districts that will receive
funds from the budget next year, six are in Karabakh and Eastern
Zangezur.
"Out of those outside the territories liberated from occupation,
only Yardimli district will be able to receive support from the
state budget. Increasing the number of self-financing districts is
important in terms of eliminating dependence on the state
budget.
However, at present, one of the main goals is to support
balanced economic development and to gradually reduce the economic
gap between the region and the capital. In this regard, it is very
important to stimulate increased investment in these regions," the
MP added.
