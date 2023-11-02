Actor-Director Balachandra Menon Is Upset With 'Keraleeyam'; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam director Balachandra Menon criticized the Keralyeem program for not including his films in the film festival. The Malayalam Film Festival at Keraleeyam has included two films by certain directors in its list of featured films. The director expressed his disappointment by saying that none of his movies were featured, despite having a 45-year career in Malayalam cinema. He questioned the absence of his films, such as Achuvettante Veedu and Chiriyo Chiri during the film festival.

Balachandra Menon expressed his disappointment in a Facebook post.





"You should check out the movies that will be screened at the Kerala Film Festival. Two films by certain directors were featured in the festival, while some films that were not successful in theaters were also included.

I have been working in Malayalam cinema for almost four and a half decades. For so long, I have tried to inculcate the culture of my own cinema in the minds of Malayalis. When I saw that even one of my films was not represented, I didn't want to stay silent. I also have many fan groups; however the only difference is they are not dancing in theaters.

There are people who even remember a film released in 1980. I have built an audience through my film. This video is for them."

Balachandra Menon has conveyed a significant message to the Kerala government, emphasizing the importance of artistic freedom and not coercing filmmakers in a democratic nation. He raised the question of whether it is wrong to include themes of nationalism in his films or to promote the idea that the family is a fundamental pillar of society and should be nurtured. This highlights his belief in the creative freedom of filmmakers to express their ideas and beliefs without undue external pressure or influence, even when it comes to sensitive subjects such as nationalism and family values.

Balachandra Menon is a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, renowned for his multifaceted contributions. He is an accomplished actor, director, and scriptwriter, having made a significant impact on the Malayalam cinema scene. During the 1980s and 1990s, he directed a substantial number of films, totaling 40 in his directorial career, and he showcased his acting prowess in over 100 films.

His talent and dedication to the craft have earned him recognition, including two National Film Awards. One of these awards was the National Film Award for Best Actor, which he received for his remarkable performance as the station master Ismail in the 1998 film "Samaantharangal," a movie that he also directed.