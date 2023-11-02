Israel's 'Solutions' Bound To Violate International Law

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On October 30, Israeli authorities said they had killed“dozens” of Hamas fighters in the first days of their ground invasion of Gaza. Meanwhile, Gaza's Ministry of Health has struggled to keep its website online given the lack of electricity, Internet, and attacks.

Nonetheless, at noon on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said the death toll in Gaza was now 8,005 (of wh0m 67% were women and children).

For those who doubt the numbers, the Ministry of Health has been releasing lists of the dead with their Israeli identification numbers (it is a sign of the occupation of the Palestinians of Gaza that when they are born, they must be registered not by the Palestinian Authority but by Israel).

Save the Children says more children (3,195) have been killed by Israeli bombing over these three weeks than have been killed in total across all conflict zones since 2019.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that by Sunday, 1.4 million Palestinians out of 2.3 million were internally displaced, with 671,000 taking shelter in 150 UNRWA facilities. Most of the dead by Israeli bombs and tank shells have been civilians.

The ratio of dead between combatants (few) and civilians (many) is startling, far beyond what takes place in a war (in contrast, of the 1,400 Israelis killed on October 7 by Hamas and other factions, 48.4% were soldiers).

By saying that they have killed“dozens” of Hamas militants – the purported target – and having at the same time killed thousands of Palestinians, the Israeli authorities have admitted to the world that their war has resulted in far more civilian deaths than combatant deaths.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has sent its bulldozers to destroy homes and businesses in northern Gaza as well as in the West Bank city of Jenin. Little in this maneuver looks like a military operation, since these homes and businesses are not military institutions.

Given the history of the bulldozing of housing in the West Bank to create settlements and the“apartheid wall ,” this bulldozing in Gaza and Jenin appears like a massive civilizational campaign of ethnic cleansing to create what the Israeli political class calls Greater Israel (Eretz Yisrael Hashlema).