Dr. Pieter Noomen's Works, Available On Wordsforall, Propose Multiverse Theory

Science and religion rarely make for good“bedfellows,” but recent developments in multiverse theory, as expressed in physics research, resonate with words that Protestant Senior Minister Pieter Noomen wrote many years ago.

Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

Words Written from 'Conversations with God' Seem to Echo Recent Developments in Physics Research

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A question debated for eons is whether science and religion can ever find common ground, but Dr. Pieter Noomen - who had degrees in both theology and psychology - felt certain that they already do. He wrote about the multiverse theory in physics while also writing about God and an afterlife, and he shares his insights, free for all to see, on .

The multiverse theory involves three different potential universes, each with different laws of physics, all existing simultaneously. In addition to this universe (type one), the others are called the bubble universe and baby black hole universe. Some speculate that they are parallel universes, existing in different dimensions.

It's called multiverse theory because no proof yet exists ... just as no proof exists that Dr. Noomen personally spoke to God, yet he wrote extensively about his conversations with what he called The Real Reality ... the deity self-named“I AM.”

“This writing is reporting the most overwhelming personal experiences on my spiritual level,” Dr. Noomen wrote.“It was awesome to see the I AM appearing and to listen to Her/His comments. What it did to me, I share here as precisely as I can. Yet it deals with hardly describable sights.”

And in one of his innumerable encounters with I AM, Dr. Noomen wrote that he told Her/Him this:“Everything on earth is temporary ... in this sense more symbolic than solid. Even if we don't like to see it that way, we know it is true. The content of the multiverse ... the Positive State ... is transparent as a manifestation of you. It thrives on being free and operates on the same wavelength.”

Dr. Noomen said the Real Reality also used the term multiverse many times. One example:“One reason that the freedom of choice is so treasured in the multiverse is because it negates boundaries. Or, to say it in a positive and factual way, since boundaries are not a factor in the universe, it opens up welcoming horizons in all directions.”

Astrophysicist Paul Sutter views it this way:“The concept of the multiverse arises in a few areas of physics (and philosophy), but the most prominent example comes from something called inflation theory. Inflation theory describes a hypothetical event that occurred when our universe was very young - less than a second old. In an incredibly brief amount of time, the universe underwent a period of rapid expansion, 'inflating' to become many orders of magnitude larger than its previous size.”

Had they met, Sutter and Dr. Noomen might have formed a bond between science and theology, but Dr. Noomen died in 2019. Born in the Netherlands, he became a senior minister at Protestant churches and later helped as a staff member of a Los Angeles metropolitan church, where he engaged in helping with mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice. His writings remain free for anyone on this website: ( ).

An example of Dr. Noomen's profound insights:“Joy doesn't originate in victories. It comes from being able to portray, make room for and represent the all-out goodness of life as it is in the rest of the multiverse.”

