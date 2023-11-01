Valentine Roofing Wins Best Roofing Company In 2023 By The Seattle Times Best Of The PNW Contest

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Home Services' Seattle area partner Valentine Roofing, based in Tukwila, Washington, was voted The Best Roofing Company of 2023 by the Seattle Times. This prestigious recognition reflects the dedication and exceptional service Valentine Roofing consistently provides to homeowners in the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Times bestowed the award on Valentine Roofing after months of regional nominations and voting to determine winners in each business category. There were more than 14,000 nominations and more than a quarter million votes. Winning the top position is a testament to the people's choice, making Valentine Roofing's achievement even more remarkable.



“We are very honored to have been selected as the best roofing company, and we congratulate our fellow local businesses who won in their respective categories,” said Connor Valentine, Owner of Valentine Roofing.“We look forward to continuing to serve our local community with the same level of exceptional service and excellence in craftsmanship that earned us this award,” he added.

Valentine Roofing is a proud member of Infinity Home Services. These partnerships exemplify the company's unwavering dedication not only to its valued customers but also to the locally-owned businesses that constitute the Infinity Home Services family. One of the pivotal factors contributing to the remarkable success of Infinity Home Services has been its strategic partnerships with leading local businesses, like Valentine Roofing. Infinity Home Services has played a pivotal role in propelling its partners toward accelerated growth and an expanded presence within their respective regions.

About Valentine Roofing

Valentine Roofing was founded in 2008 with the goal of providing peace of mind to home remodeling customers. Since then, they have produced award-winning roofing and exterior services for homes in the Puget Sound region of Washington State. Valentine Roofing specializes in the maintenance and installation of roofs, doors, windows, and more.

About Infinity Home Services

Infinity is a fast-growing, full-service exterior remodeling company founded in 1997 in Wisconsin by entrepreneurs driven by passion. Infinity approaches exterior remodeling in an unconventional way – putting their employees and customers first. Infinity takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting their customers' investment. The company's roofing, siding, and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing quality every time. Today, Infinity Home Services consists of fourteen market-leading brands across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions.

