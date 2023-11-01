France Looks To Expand Presence Of Its Companies In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. The role and geographical location of Kazakhstan is very important, so France is expanding its economic cooperation with this country, said French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint briefing for media representatives with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"This is confirmed by the agreement signed this morning," he said.

Macron noted the need to further expand cooperation between the two countries. He also noted that the positions of Kazakhstan and France coincide on many issues.

"You (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev) reminded about the importance of enterprises that are already present in Kazakhstan. This is a long-term partnership of French enterprises in the fields of trade and energy. Several French companies have been operating here for a very long time. We would like to strengthen the presence of our companies in other areas. We have system-forming areas of cooperation. I have already mentioned the energy sector, in addition, this is the aerospace industry," he said.

The French President drew attention to the fact that Kazakhstan plays an important role in ensuring food security in the world.

"I am convinced that our companies can also contribute to this. We can strengthen markets," he added.

On November 1, Macron arrived on an official visit to Astana.

From January through August 2023, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and France amounted to $2.7 billion, which is 21.1 percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($2.2 billion).

Exports from Kazakhstan to France from January through August 2023 increased by 2.9 percent and amounted to $1.8 billion. Imports to Kazakhstan from France from January through August 2023 amounted to $881.8 million.

