France Looks To Expand Presence Of Its Companies In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. The role and
geographical location of Kazakhstan is very important, so France is
expanding its economic cooperation with this country, said French
President Emmanuel Macron during a joint briefing for media
representatives with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
Trend reports.
"This is confirmed by the agreement signed this morning," he
said.
Macron noted the need to further expand cooperation between the
two countries. He also noted that the positions of Kazakhstan and
France coincide on many issues.
"You (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev) reminded about the importance of
enterprises that are already present in Kazakhstan. This is a
long-term partnership of French enterprises in the fields of trade
and energy. Several French companies have been operating here for a
very long time. We would like to strengthen the presence of our
companies in other areas. We have system-forming areas of
cooperation. I have already mentioned the energy sector, in
addition, this is the aerospace industry," he said.
The French President drew attention to the fact that Kazakhstan
plays an important role in ensuring food security in the world.
"I am convinced that our companies can also contribute to this.
We can strengthen markets," he added.
On November 1, Macron arrived on an official visit to
Astana.
From January through August 2023, trade turnover between
Kazakhstan and France amounted to $2.7 billion, which is 21.1
percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($2.2 billion).
Exports from Kazakhstan to France from January through August
2023 increased by 2.9 percent and amounted to $1.8 billion. Imports
to Kazakhstan from France from January through August 2023 amounted
to $881.8 million.
