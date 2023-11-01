Jordanian King Urges Gaza Ceasefire In Phone Call With Biden

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Nov 1 (NNN-PETRA) – King Abdullah II of Jordan, yesterday, underlined the importance of a ceasefire and an immediate humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, during a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, according to a statement by Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court.

During their discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Jordanian king underlined the need to guarantee the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

The Jordanian leader also called for stepping up efforts to stop the conflict and work towards a political settlement, stressing that the only solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 border.– NNN-PETRA

