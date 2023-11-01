Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 301,490

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 301,490 Russian invaders in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 1, 2023, including 680 over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The enemy also lost 5,223 tanks (+12), 9,834 armored fighting vehicles (+30), 7,250 artillery systems (+23), 846 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 563 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 321 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,468 unmanned aerial vehicles (+28), 9,555 vehicles and fuel trucks (+34), 1,547 cruise missiles (+1), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, and 1,019 pieces of special equipment (+3).

