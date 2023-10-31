Cowen Partners Launches Operating Partners Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leading executive search and consulting firm Cowen Partners is announcing the launch of their Operating Partners Cohort. The group consists of six strategic executives who are available for consulting engagements with a desire to provide comprehensive support to new and existing executive search clients.Highly Qualified and Ready to ServeMany of the executives in the cohort have extensive leadership experience that they stand ready to share with others. Having served as the CFO of three public companies, cohort member Tracy Knox has more than 25 years of experience as a senior-level executive.She has led two companies through the process of going public, is skilled in complex business combinations, and recently retired as CFO of Rover Group, where she grew GBV from $200M to $1B.Felicia Shakiba , another member of the cohort, is the founder and fractional CPO of global leadership and HR consulting firm CPO Playbook. She has a decades-long track record of success, having built and scaled HR departments across a wide range of industries.With experience leading HR teams across the globe, she specializes in total rewards, DEI, performance management, people analytics, and other areas.Combining Strategy and InspirationOther cohort leaders are using their expertise to inspire others. For example, global creative director Justin Hayes has spent much of his career executing innovative campaigns for Marquis global brands.Having used every available avenue to build brands and launch products, he has a keen understanding of how to balance creative influence with consumer demands and market trends to strengthen brand DNA.Based in the United Kingdom but originally from Zimbabwe, strategic and inspirational leader Lydiah Mutimbanyoka has extensive experience working in fragile, conflict-affected regions in development and humanitarian and emergency response.He has had a significant career working for organizations like World Vision, Save the Children, and the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council.Reminding the World that People MatterBek Chee is a board-certified licensed professional counselor with over 20 years of experience in human resources and a deep understanding of how to get people to work well together. She has held leadership roles at prominent companies like Microsoft, Nike, and Atlassian.Her most recent role was at the $30B venture capital fund TCV, where she oversaw talent acquisition, employee experience, performance, and DEI.Finally, Myriam Khoury has worked as a humanitarian for almost 30 years. She joined forces with Scottish European Aid in 1996, and the rest is history. Since then, she has held significant program development and management roles, with her latest being VP of Innovation.She draws inspiration from global team members who often overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.These strategic operating partners reinforce Cowen Partners' commitment to providing clients with the support and expertise they need to thrive. The firm's consulting strategy is about more than just partnering with companies; it focuses on empowering them to achieve their full potential, no matter what stage of the lifecycle they're in.About Cowen Partners:Cowen Partners is a national executive search firm fueling companies' success with the power of access to the top 1% of human capital. Cowen Partners helps $50 million to multi-billion dollar Fortune 1,000 companies use this capital to grow at scale, create value, and drive results.With proven processes and guaranteed results, Cowen Partners has successfully placed hundreds of candidates in a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, real estate, not for profits, manufacturing, private equity, and many others.

