BJP MLA Munirathana Faces Egg Attack In Bengaluru, Blames Dy CM Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 25 (IANS) An egg was hurled at BJP MLA N. Munirathna Naidu in Bengaluru on Wednesday, after which he blamed Deputy Chief D. K. Shivakumar for the incident.

The incident occurred when Munirathna along with a large number of supporters arrived in Laxmidevinagar of RR Nagar Constituency to attend an event on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sources said that stones were pelted at his vehicle.

Speaking to persons, Munirathna said: "Deputy CM Shivakumar and his brother and former MP D. K. Suresh attacked me, as they want to make local Congress leader Kusuma Hanumantarayappa the MLA in my constituency."

"This is an acid attack on me. The attackers filled acid inside the egg and attacked me," MLA Munirathna stated.

Kusuma had lost to Munirathna by 11,842 votes in the Assembly election.

Munirathna, who was jailed in connection with the alleged rape and honey-trapping case and lodged at the Central Prison in Bengaluru, was released on bail after a month.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the case of Munirathna.

The victim claimed in her complaint that Munirathna had taken her to a godown owned by him in Mutyalanagara and raped her.

The complainant had also stated that he recorded the act and threatened her that "if the matter came out, she would be dealt with severely". The victim claimed that she was forced to honeytrap people in different private resorts.

"The BJP MLA forced me to carry out honey traps. He had threatened to kill me to get this job done," the victim stated in her complaint.

Suresh alleged that Munirathna was trying to infect his adversaries with HIV and that the government should investigate the matter.

The SIT probing charges against Munirathna Naidu, including allegations of rape, honey-trapping, and other offences, had also conducted raids at his residence and 15 other locations across the city.