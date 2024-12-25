Slight Rise In Temps Forecast For Today JMD
12/25/2024 4:23:00 AM
Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- There will be a slight rise in temperatures, on Wednesday, as the high mountainous regions have quite cold weather, while the rest of the regions experience nice temperatures, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
Winds will be southeasterly moderate, picking up at times, the JMD noted.
Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 19 degrees Celsius, and a low of 5 degrees.
Highs in the port
city of Aqaba will reach 25 degrees during the day, sliding to 11 degrees at night.
