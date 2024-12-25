Trials Held, 75-Member Kabul Racing Team Picked
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan National Olympic Committee has conducted race competitions, featuring 120 athletes, in Kabul.
As many as 75 athletes were selected for Kabul's team in three age categories, the General Director of Physical Training and Sports wrote on its X handle.
It said the competitions involving 120 athletes took place at the Ghazi Stadium. The participants weredivided into three age categories -- juniors, youth and seniors.
A total of 75 athletes -- 20 juniors, 25 young and 30 seniors -- were picked for Kabul's racing team.
The competition, which commenced two days ago, was aimed to hunt and train talented runners in the capital.
