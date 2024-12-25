Deputizing For King, Al-Bdour Attends Bethlehem Christmas Midnight Mass

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Deputizing fr King Abdullah II, Jordan's Ambassador in Palestine Isam Al-Bdour attended yesterday Midnight Mass held at St. Catherine's Church, inside the Church of the Nativity Square in Bethlehem.A representative of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was also present, as was Ramzi Khoury, Chairman of the Higher Presidential Committee of Churches in Palestine.In light of the injustice and Israeli aggression they face, Ambassador Al-Bdour sent the Jordanian people and His Majesty the King's Christmas greetings and congratulations to all Palestinian Christians, wishing for security, stability, and peace in the city of peace and all Palestinian territories.According to the status quo, the procession of Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, arrived in Bethlehem from occupied Jerusalem.In his Christmas speech at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre's midnight service, Patriarch Pizzaballa said: This year's message is one of love and peace at a time when ending wars, establishing justice, and upholding human dignity are urgently needed. Due to the occupation's actions, Bethlehem is having a depressing Christmas for the second year in a row; stores are shuttered and the city is depressed.He mentioned that he had visited Gaza yesterday and witnessed the immense devastation, but he also observed the Palestinian people's incredible desire to resist all of the destruction and disaster.Patriarch Pizzaballa emphasized that the Palestinian people are part of the light, not the darkness, and that they have nothing but hope and faith for a better future.In order to demonstrate the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, he thanked Jordan for its ongoing efforts to support our people in the Gaza Strip, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II. This demonstrates Jordan's resolve to stand by the Palestinian people and assist them in overcoming obstacles.