Hearings On Toponyms Of Western Azerbaijan Takes Place In Milli Majlis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Roya Valiyeva, AZERNEWS
Hearings on the toponyms of Western Azerbaijan took place in
Milli Majlis on October 31. The issue was discussed at the meeting
of the Committee on Regional Affairs of the Parliament, Azernews reports.
Chairman and members of the Committee, as well as the President
of ANAS, Chairman of the Commission on Toponymy at Milli Majlis,
academician Isa Habibeyli, Chairman of the Board of the Community
of Western Azerbaijan, and MP for Philology, attended the event.
Public hearings on "Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan: from distortion
of history to restoration of justice" with the participation of Dr
Aziz Alakbarli.
The president of ANAS and chairman of the Commission on Toponymy
at Milli Majlis said that "During the Soviet period, 663 toponyms
belonging to Azerbaijan were changed."
President Ilham Aliyev has put a completely new reality before
our country with the Concept of Return of Western Azerbaijan. With
this concept, authored by the head of our state, he has once again
proved that he is a resolute and patriotic leader.
The academician drew attention to the fact that 663 toponyms
belonging to Azerbaijan were renamed during Soviet times. This
means genocide of Azerbaijani toponyms.
"This process first started in 1924, and the city of Gyumri in
tsarist Russia was first called Alexandropol and then Leninakan. In
1935, 76 places of residence were renamed by the Supreme Council of
Armenia. In 1946, this process reached its climax. It was a
complete cancellation of Azerbaijani toponyms," the academician
said.
Isa Habibeyli added that after the forced expulsion of
Azerbaijanis from their historical lands in 1988-1991, it was
decided to change 90 toponyms.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107344135
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.