Korea's Company Ssangyong Ready To Join Reconstruction In Ukraine

The State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine said this in a statement on its website , Ukrinform reports.

During their visit to Ukraine, the company's representatives met with the Recovery Agency team and visited four sites in Kyiv region, including residential buildings in Bucha and Makariv.

"We have started systematic cooperation with representatives of the most famous Korean companies, who are ready to help us with the expertise and consider financing reconstruction projects. This is a significant support for the rapid recovery of affected regions," said Mustafa Nayyem, the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure.

The parties discussed the challenges and financial aspects where Ssangyong can help as a construction expert. They also discussed projects that Korean partners are ready to join.

The Reconstruction Agency reported that more than 3,100 infrastructure facilities in Bucha were destroyed or damaged. In Makariv, the occupiers destroyed more than 3,600 buildings.

As reported, the Korean industrial company Ssangyong, founded in 1977, performed 135 projects worth $9 billion in 20 countries. Among them are post-disaster reconstruction projects.

