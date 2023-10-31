Park’s crew discovers dead gunman at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

(MENAFN) A 20-year-old named Diego Barajas Medina was discovered dead in a women's bathroom at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park by the park's maintenance crew on a Saturday morning, just before the park was due to open to the public. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire determined that Medina died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.



The incident took a chilling turn as it was revealed that Medina had entered the park when it was closed, heavily armed with an AR-style rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and an assortment of explosives. He was also dressed in body armor and tactical clothing reminiscent of what a police SWAT team member might wear, according to authorities.



In a bathroom stall where Medina's lifeless body was found, a message was scrawled on the wall that read, "I am not a killer, I just wanted to get into the caves." In close proximity to the message lay a handgun and a mix of explosive devices, some of which were real while others were fakes. Additionally, an AR-style rifle was discovered on a nearby counter along with a duty belt holding multiple ammunition magazines.



Despite the message left behind, the sheriff, Lou Vallario, couldn't confirm whether Medina had written it. There were no prior signs at Medina's home or school indicating any plans for an attack, but investigators have yet to conduct in-depth interviews. The FBI is set to review Medina's phone records and social media postings as part of the ongoing investigation.



Sheriff Vallario expressed his belief that given the extensive preparations and the cache of weapons and explosives in Medina's possession, it appeared highly likely that he intended to use them against the community. However, he decided not to carry out any such attack.



In Medina's vehicle, authorities found multiple improvised explosive devices. The park was thoroughly searched for any additional explosives, but none were discovered beyond what was in his vehicle.



Medina's body was eventually removed from the park after ensuring the area was safe, according to the coroner. Given the park's remote location, which typically requires visitors to take a gondola, any injured individuals would have faced significant challenges getting to a hospital.



Medina hailed from the nearby town of Carbondale, where he lived with his mother and brother. A local newspaper listed Medina as a high school graduate planning to work for a year after graduation before attending Colorado Mountain College, a community college with several locations in western Colorado. A search of his room by law enforcement yielded nothing to indicate involvement with explosives or bomb-making. Furthermore, he had no known criminal history or prior interactions with law enforcement.



The firearms found in Medina's possession were ghost guns, lacking serial numbers that would allow them to be traced. His attire featured patches and emblems that gave the impression of an association with law enforcement.



Although some of the explosive devices turned out to be imitation, such as those resembling hand grenades, others were genuine. Yet, there was no evidence suggesting the placement of explosive devices in other areas of the park.



It's believed that Medina accessed the park by driving up a service road. The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is situated on a mountain above the Colorado River in western Colorado, surrounded by state-owned public land. The park offers attractions like cave tours, an alpine coaster, and a pendulum swing ride on the edge of a cliff, providing riders with stunning views of the river canyon.



At the time of Medina's entry into the park, there were no employees or visitors present. The park's general manager, Nancy Heard, expressed her sadness over the tragic incident, emphasizing the significance of the community to Glenwood Springs.

