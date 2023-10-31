Turkmenistan And Kazakhstan's MFA Sign Cooperation Program For 2024-2026

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. A cooperation program was signed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan for 2024–2026 with the aim of further intensifying joint work in the political and diplomatic direction, Trend reports.

According to official information, this program was signed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, and Deputy Prime Minister, Kazakhstan's FM Murat Nurtleu, who arrived in Ashgabat on an official visit.

During the meeting, topical aspects of bilateral cooperation in priority areas of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian character were discussed.

Meredov noted that today the relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have reached a qualitatively new level, having acquired the character of a strategic partnership.

At the same time, the parties were unanimous in the opinion that contacts at the highest level play a decisive role in enhancing interaction between the two countries, in connection with which special attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached during the state visits of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan in October 2021 and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in October 2022 to Kazakhstan.

The high level of cooperation between the two states in a multilateral format was noted, in particular through international structures such as the UN, OIC, ECO, and CIS, as well as in the 'CA+' formats.

Furthermore, speaking about the progressive development of inter-parliamentary ties, the parties expressed the expediency of organizing a meeting of the Turkmen-Kazakh inter-parliamentary friendship group next year.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are developing plans to deepen economic cooperation, including joint projects in the fields of energy, transport, and trade, which contributes to strengthening their relations and promotes common prosperity in the region.

