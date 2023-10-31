Turkmenistan And Kazakhstan's MFA Sign Cooperation Program For 2024-2026

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. A
cooperation program was signed between the Ministries of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan for 2024–2026 with the aim
of further intensifying joint work in the political and diplomatic
direction, Trend reports.
According to official information, this program was signed by
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan,
Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, and Deputy Prime
Minister, Kazakhstan's FM Murat Nurtleu, who arrived in Ashgabat on
an official visit.
During the meeting, topical aspects of bilateral cooperation in
priority areas of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural,
and humanitarian character were discussed.
Meredov noted that today the relations between Turkmenistan and
Kazakhstan have reached a qualitatively new level, having acquired
the character of a strategic partnership.
At the same time, the parties were unanimous in the opinion that
contacts at the highest level play a decisive role in enhancing
interaction between the two countries, in connection with which
special attention was paid to the implementation of agreements
reached during the state visits of President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan in October 2021 and President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in October 2022 to
Kazakhstan.
The high level of cooperation between the two states in a
multilateral format was noted, in particular through international
structures such as the UN, OIC, ECO, and CIS, as well as in the
'CA+' formats.
Furthermore, speaking about the progressive development of
inter-parliamentary ties, the parties expressed the expediency of
organizing a meeting of the Turkmen-Kazakh inter-parliamentary
friendship group next year.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are developing plans to
deepen economic cooperation, including joint projects in the fields
of energy, transport, and trade, which contributes to strengthening
their relations and promotes common prosperity in the region.
