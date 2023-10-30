Serenbe Paves Georgia's First Residential Rubber-Modified Asphalt Project.

(MENAFN- 3BL) ATLANTA, October 30, 2023 /3BL/ - Serenbe , in collaboration with The Ray , Baldwin Paving and Liberty Tire , announces a first of its kind construction paving project using Liberty Tire's SmartMIXTM to pave Serenbe's newest neighborhood, Overlook . In line with The Ray's net-zero mission, the use of Liberty Tire's SmartMIXTM technology has helped divert 1,291 tires from Georgia's landfills, integrating them into pavement and actively contributing to waste reduction and resource circularity. This project has set new benchmarks for environmentally sustainable roadways, exemplifying the commitment of Serenbe and The Ray to resilient, innovative and community-focused infrastructure.“Serenbe sets an exemplary model for creating thriving and eco-conscious communities through the development's integration of nature and regenerative practices that showcase the transformative power of sustainable living,” said Steve Nygren, founder of Serenbe, a biophilic community connected to nature on the edge of Atlanta.“By demonstrating the benefits of rubber-modified asphalt, this partnership inspires other communities, state agencies and local governments to explore environmentally safe initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable future,” Nygren added.

“The Ray's pioneering work in sustainable transportation infrastructure is moving other sectors to innovate,” said Allie Kelly, Executive Director of The Ray.“By integrating the latest rubber-modified asphalt technology, The Ray and Serenbe aim to establish long-lasting, eco-friendly roadways that minimize environmental impact and enhance community safety,”In 2021, an astounding 274 million tires were discarded in the United States alone, contributing to the mounting global issue of tire waste. To date, landfills worldwide contain over 4 billion tires, highlighting the urgent need for effective solutions to address this environmental challenge. Modifying asphalt with recycled tire rubber produces a high-performing, durable pavement that has double the lifespan of conventional asphalt and enhanced resistance to cracking, which can equate to a 30-50% reduction in life cycle cost. The inclusion of recycled rubber particles enhances road safety by improving skid resistance, particularly in wet conditions, while also reducing noise pollution.

The Ray, Serenbe, and Liberty Tire are committed to finding and implementing solutions to this very problem. The partnership between The Ray, Serenbe, and Liberty Tire is a remarkable collaboration that unites leaders in sustainable transportation, community development, and tire recycling. Their shared expertise drives change through innovative solutions like rubber modified asphalt, improving road quality while promoting environmental conservation. This partnership showcases their collective effort to create a healthier, more resilient future, where various areas of expertise align to minimize environmental impact and maximize sustainable innovation.

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with The Ray and Liberty Tire. Building a road that is more reliable, more sustainable and will last longer is a big step forward for our community and the environment," states Matt Collins, Serenbe's Development Director.

"We at Baldwin Paving have always believed in pushing the boundaries of innovation while staying rooted in our commitment to sustainability and community. This collaboration with Serenbe, The Ray, and Liberty Tire is a testament to our shared vision of building a greener future. Asphalt isn't just about roads; it's about the journeys we take and the footprints we leave behind." – John Harrison, Jr., Owner, Baldwin Paving

Liberty Tire's unique SmartMIXTM technology is typically used in overlays on traditional asphalt roads. The new road construction at Overlook utilizes recycled rubber in the first paving and incorporates recycled tires exclusively from Georgia. Subsequently, the material is fully recyclable into new asphalt mixes when the time comes to replace the surfaces."At Liberty Tire, we believe in paving the way for a greener future, one road at a time. Our unique use of rubber modified asphalt at Serenbe demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Doug Carlson, Vice President Asphalt Products at Liberty Tire.“By incorporating recycled tire rubber into the pavement, we not only create a smoother and longer-lasting road, but we also reduce waste and minimize our environmental footprint. This collaboration with The Ray, Serenbe and Baldwin Paving Company exemplifies our shared vision of creating a sustainable community where innovation and conservation go hand in hand.

"The Ray previously partnered with Troup County in 2017 to pave the Tom Hall Parkway - two miles of new industrial park roadway using 39,360 pounds of rubber from scrap tires. In 2019, the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration funded a four lane-mile section of The Ray Highway, from the Georgia-Alabama state line to mile marker one, as well as the entire parking lot of the Georgia Visitor Information Center in West Point, using approximately 42,240 pounds of rubber from scrap tires.

About The Ray

The Ray is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity and net-zero highway testbed, located on 18 miles of Interstate 85 between Lagrange, Georgia and the Georgia-Alabama state line. This stretch of interstate is named in memory of Ray C. Anderson (1934-2011), a Georgia native recognized as a leader in green business when he challenged his company, Interface, Inc., to pursue a zero environmental footprint. Our mission is to reimagine how we connect our communities, our lives and the world in a way that is safer, more responsive to the climate, more regenerative to the environment, and more capable of creating economic opportunity through innovative ideas and technologies that will transform transportation infrastructure. The Ray Highway is paving the way for a zero carbon, zero waste, zero deaths highway system that will build a safer and more prosperous future for us all. Learn more at .

About Serenbe

Founded by the Nygren family in 2004, Serenbe is a biophilic community connected to nature on the edge of Atlanta. The community of over 800 residents and growing is set among acres of preserved forests and meadows with miles of nature trails that connect homes and restaurants with arts and businesses. Focused on wellbeing, Serenbe is a neighborhood with fresh food, over 300 days of arts and cultural programming, multiple independent shops, a 27-room Inn featuring wellness packages, four restaurants and a working organic farm. The best reason to live here is the life here. Learn more at serenbe

About Liberty Tire

Liberty Tire Recycling is the premier provider of tire recycling services in North America. By recycling more than 150 million tires annually, Liberty reclaims about 2.2 billion pounds of rubber for innovative, useful products. The recycled rubber produced by Liberty is used as crumb rubber and industrial feedstock for molded products; as tire-derived fuel for industrial kilns, mills and power plants; and as rubber mulch for landscaping and playgrounds. The company maintains a network of processing plants and comprehensive door-to-door collection services. Learn more at .

About Baldwin Paving

Baldwin Paving is a leading asphalt manufacturer headquartered in Marietta, GA. Baldwin produces over 1 million tons of asphalt annually with 9 asphalt plants serving Metro Atlanta and has served the area for over 44 years. Beyond their manufacturing core services, Baldwin also performs asphalt related construction services for commercial and heavy civil projects.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dallen McLemore, Communications Specialist, The Ray 229.449.6168 | | @TheRayHighway

Monica Olsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Serenbe 678-427-4525 |