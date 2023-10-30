Italy Sends 1St Relief Aid Plane To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced Monday that his country has sent the first patch of humanitarian relief supplies to the sieged people of Gaza Strip.

"An Italian aid plane with humanitarian relief arrived in Egypt this morning, in cooperation with the Italian Defense ministry, the United Nations, and the Red Crescent", Tajani said in a press statement to (RTL) radio channel.

"The shipment will then be sent to Rafah crossing", where the Italian Ambassador to Egypt will be there to organize the distribution process through the Red Crescent Society, he noted.

"We will continue sending more relief and aid supplies on Tuesday to help Palestinian people in their crisis", he

