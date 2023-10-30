Russian Strike On Shipyard In Odesa District: Number Of Injured Grows To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in a Russian missile attack on a shipyard in Odesa district on Monday morning has grown to four.

This is reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the enemy attack, four employees of the enterprise received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Two victims have been hospitalized," the report said.

The prosecutor's office also informed that measures are currently being taken to identify other persons who suffered physical or other damage following enemy strikes.

"Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the regional prosecutor's office added.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of October 30, the Russian army shelled a shipyard in Odesa district. The attack caused a fire that was quickly extinguished by rescuers. The administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged. Two people were injured.

Photo: PGO