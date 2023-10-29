Canada Proposes Coalition Of States To Facilitate Return Of Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers in Malta, Canadian officials proposed creating a coalition of countries that would facilitate the return of deported Ukrainian children.

That's according to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"During the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors that took place in Malta, a proposal was put forward to create an international coalition of countries aimed at facilitating the return of Ukrainian children who have been deported or forcibly displaced by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This initiative was voiced by the Canadian delegation during the meeting in Malta, and it received support from many participating countries," the report reads.

It is noted that the initiative will be a continuation of the Bring Kids Back UA plan initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The proposal for an international coalition is part of the plan to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, specifically addressing the return of deported children, the release of civilian hostages, and prisoners of war prepared and presented in Malta by an international working group that included representatives from nearly 30 countries and international organizations.

Zelensky's Office emphasized that the abduction of Ukrainian children for their further russification is part of Russia's deliberate genocidal policy. Furthermore, there are thousands of Ukrainian servicemen currently held in Russian captivity who are in need of assistance. Russia has not granted access to international organizations such as the UN and ICRC for monitoring their conditions.

As reported, on October 28, a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers to the leaders regarding the Ukrainian Peace Formula kicked off in Malta.

On October 28-29, the third Peace Summit on Ukraine involving the leaders of the Global South countries at the level of foreign policy and national security advisers is being held in Malta.