Eminem reveals "Mom's Spaghetti" pasta sauce inspired by iconic song

(MENAFN) Eminem, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, has unveiled a new pasta sauce called "Mom's Spaghetti," drawing inspiration from the success of his Detroit restaurant with the same name. The product's moniker pays homage to his 2002 hit song "Lose Yourself," where iconic verses include the lines, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."



This new culinary venture can be acquired for USD13 from the Mom's Spaghetti website. The sauce comprises a blend of ingredients such as ground tomatoes, tomato pasta, garlic, carrots, red wine vinegar, and an assortment of spices. The product's description encourages fans to prepare their "s'ghetti sauce" and suggests that the sauce should be combined with pre-cooked spaghetti, reheated in a frying pan to achieve the desired texture, and heated to the preferred taste. It is recommended to serve the dish with powdered parmesan and Texas toast with garlic butter for an experience reminiscent of the offerings at the Detroit-based restaurant located on Woodward Avenue.



The brand's unique mission, as outlined on their website, is to offer a sauce that "tastes like a leftover sauce the first time around." They attribute a distinctive and seasoned quality to second-day sauces and emphasize the absence of compromise in their culinary endeavors.



Mom's Spaghetti, the restaurant, made its debut in Detroit in 2021 and is notably recognized for serving pasta in Chinese restaurant-style oyster pails. Eminem's foray into the world of pasta sauce and the restaurant's distinctive approach to serving pasta have further extended the artist's reach beyond the realm of music, making him a notable figure in the culinary world.

