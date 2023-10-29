Kuwait Embassy In Lebanon Urges Nationals To Contact, Provide Them With Info

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Embassy in Lebanon, Sunday, called on nationals currently in Lebanon to contact the embassy and provide them with their information on the number (0096171171441).

The embassy cited Foreign Affairs Ministry statement stipulating that all Kuwaiti nationals planning on visiting Lebanon to postpone their travels due to current situations, and cautioned citizens already there to return if it is viable for them to do so. (end)

