UN Must Take Serious Measures To Implement Approved Gaza Ceasefire Resolution - Arab Parl

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament affirmed that the UN General Assembly's approval of an Arab draft law on an immediate ceasefire, protecting civilians and opening humanitarian passages, must be followed by serious measures to pressure Israel to abide by the resolution.

In a statement on Saturday, parliament's President Adel Al-Asoomi said that the UN must make haste in enforcing the resolution, making sure it doesn't stay only on papers.

Israeli occupation's war criminals will not stop their acts of terror against Palestinians if the international community does not step in and take responsibility to end the attacks. The world's silence on the genocide of Palestinians is a completely unethical support of Israeli occupation force's crimes, he said.

Al-Asoomi noted that this silence reveals the ugly face of countries who defend the international humanitarian law in every event, and neglect it when it's urgently needed to protect the lives of innocent civilians.

Yesterday, the UN approved a draft law on a permanent humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, as 120 countries voted for the resolution, while 14 others opposed it and 45 refrained from voting. (end)

