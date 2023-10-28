Chances Of Rain To Continue During Coming Week, Says Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: It is expected, that the chances of rain will continue during the coming week, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department.
In a weather report released today, it said that the weather will generally be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain that maybe thundery at times accompanied by sudden strong winds.
Meanwhile in its weather report for the day, until 6pm on Saturday, inshore will be relatively hot with scattered clouds, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, the Department of Meteorology said.
Read Also
Old Doha Port Triathlon on November 3 Katara opens 'Whispers of Soul' exhibition Ministry responds to 70% rainfall emergency calls
Civil aviation authority (meteorological department) appealed everyone to be careful and follow all safety instructions during thundery rain and to receive information from official sources.
MENAFN28102023000063011010ID1107321839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.