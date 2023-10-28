Chances Of Rain To Continue During Coming Week, Says Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: It is expected, that the chances of rain will continue during the coming week, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department.

In a weather report released today, it said that the weather will generally be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain that maybe thundery at times accompanied by sudden strong winds.

Meanwhile in its weather report for the day, until 6pm on Saturday, inshore will be relatively hot with scattered clouds, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, the Department of Meteorology said.



Civil aviation authority (meteorological department) appealed everyone to be careful and follow all safety instructions during thundery rain and to receive information from official sources.